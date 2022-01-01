Saratoga Race Course

The Bread Basket Bakery

The Bread Basket Bakery was born in 1982 when Joan Tallman began baking out of her home kitchen for friends and family. Over the next four decades, Joan grew the business into a thriving staple in downtown Saratoga Springs.

In 2020, Joan decided to retire her apron. The Mitzen family of Saratoga Springs purchased the business and building in 2020, committed to keeping the same delicious recipes that made the Bread Basket so successful for years and years.

Philanthropists Lisa and Ed Mitzen made one change: the decision to donate all the profits from the Bread Basket every year

to charities committed to food insecurity and hunger.

Please visit us to not only taste some amazing food, but also help us do good, too.

