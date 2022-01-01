Go
Toast

Summit One Vanderbilt

Come in and enjoy!

1 Vanderbilt Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

1 Vanderbilt Avenue

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Inday

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

11 - Daintree Midtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dos Toros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

1001-take31

No reviews yet

Take31 was founded in December of 2011, with the hopes of breaking what has become the standard of Korean restaurants and creating a casual-chic Korean dining that appeals to Korean internationals as well as New York locals as a place to wind down.
Taking traditional Korean recipes and adding a modern street food-inspired twist, we have developed our own unique flavor in our dishes that are satisfying to both Korean food aficionados and novices.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston