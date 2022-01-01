Go
Toast

Union Squared

Sister restaurant to Union Pizzeria, Union Squared serves Detroit-style square pies, salads, craft beer, wine & boozy slushies.
Carryout and dine in.
Beer garden open, weather permitting.

1307 Chicago AVe

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burrata Margherita$27.00
burrata, tomato sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella & brick cheese
Greektown Spinach$25.00
garlic, kalamata olives, tomato, feta, mozzarella & brick cheese
Classic Veggie$26.00
mozzarella, mushroom, green peppers, onion & kalamata olives
Detroit Michoacan$27.00
chorizo, pineapple, onion, roasted jalapeno cream, mozzarella & brick cheese
Spinach & Mushroom$27.00
mozzarella, garlic, ricotta
Quattro$25.00
mozzarella, fontina, parmesan & brick cheese
Sausage & Pepperoni Supreme$28.00
mozzarella, mushroom, sweet green pepper, onion & brick cheese
Corktown BBQ Chicken$27.00
mozzarella, red onion, cilantro & brick cheese
Special Pizza Of The Week$26.00
Pepperoni, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives, and Red Sauce
The Godfather$28.00
sausage, pancetta, pepperoni, mozzarella & brick cheese
See full menu

Location

1307 Chicago AVe

Evanston IL

Sunday3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Space

No reviews yet

Live Music Hall | Est. 2008

Yasotorn Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Fresh Local & Authentic.
Come in and enjoy!

Union Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Neopolitan Wood-fired pizzas, small plates, Big plates, craft-cocktails, beer & wine.

Peppercorns Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston