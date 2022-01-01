Go
UNION STRAW

We are open Mon-Weds from 4-9pm, Thurs-Sat from 11am-11pm, Sunday Brunch 10am-2pm, & Sunday Dinner 2-9pm

8 Mechanic Street

Popular Items

Fried Chicken & Waffles$22.00
House-Fried Chicken topped with Honey Hot Sauce, Belgium Waffles, Honey Butter, Bourbon Apple Butter, Bourbon Aged Maple Syrup.
Pear, Bacon & Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Anjou pears, crispy bacon, chevre goat cheese with arcadia mixed greens and honey mustard vinaigrette
Snack Cheese Curds$7.00
House Hot Sauce. Bourbon Apple Butter.
Kama Jama Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Spicy Slaw, Chipolte Ranch.

Snack Popcorn Chicken$7.00
Chipotle Ranch.
Smash Burger$18.00
8oz Burger, Shaved Lettuce, Sautéed Onions, Thousand Island Dressing, Cheddar Cheese
Mac-N-Cheese$18.00
Housemade Cheese Sauce. Pasta
Couch Potato Flatbread$14.00
Mashed Potato Base Topped with Bacon, Ranch, Scallions and Crispy Chicken
Bolognese$25.00
House Meat Sauce, Pappardelle Noodles
Classic Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, house made croutons, shaved parmesan
Location

Foxboro MA

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
