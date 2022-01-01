Go
Toast

Union Street Public House

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

121 South Union Street • $$

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Salmon$25.50
Atlantic salmon, smashed potatoes,
sun dried tomatoes, green beans,
beurre blanc
Wings
Pulled-Pork Sandwich$17.50
pulled pork, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pickled onions
USPH Cheeseburger (1/2lb.)$17.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche
Shrimp Po'Boy$18.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce, French baguette
Chocolate Cake$7.00
housemade cake, triple chocolate, freshly whipped cream
Kid Sliders$6.00
My Bar, My Rules$22.25
4oz. petite filet, sautéed onions, Swiss cheese, arugula, garlic aioli, English muffin
Grilled Veggie Sandwich$15.75
Portobello mushroom, zucchini, roasted red pepper, buffalo mozzarella, garlic aioli, 7-grain bread
Gumbo$24.25
shrimp, andouille, chicken, peppers,
onions, garlic, okra, rice
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

121 South Union Street

Alexandria VA

Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

No reviews yet

Our menu is rooted in family and filled with home-style traditional Italian recipes sourced from our owner's Sicilian grandmother. Enjoy fresh, house made pastas, brick oven pan pizzas, authentic soups, salads and more.

Urbano 116

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

EMMY SQUARED

No reviews yet

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

Riverside Taco Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston