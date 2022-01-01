Go
Toast

Union Tea Cafe

Pinky Up!
Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

301 N. Union Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)

Popular Items

BLT$11.00
Sweet Ham & Turkey$12.00
Cobb Salad$13.00
Union Tea Chicken Salad$12.00
Chicken Souvlaki$12.00
Union Street Roast Beef$13.00
Chicken Caesar$13.00
Toast$3.00
Windsor Salad$13.00
Cafe Club$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

301 N. Union Street

Olean NY

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Good Times of Olean

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Four Mile Brewing

No reviews yet

Enjoy local crafted beer from the Enchanted Mountains along the Allegheny River!

J'Allen’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Woodside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston