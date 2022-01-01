Go
Union Underground

A Gastropub & entertainment venue using fresh, local ingredients. We have 24 local craft beers on draft & a seasonal cocktail list to compliment our menu. Enjoy!

GRILL

4928 Main Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (324 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumble, Vt. Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato. Choice of: Naked, Buffalo, Honey Maple BBQ, Garlic Parmesan or Maple Thai Chili.
Country Fried Chicken$20.00
Gluten Free Buttermilk Misty Knoll Fried Chicken, White Gravy, Mashed Potatoes & Veg du Jour.
Build Your Burger$15.00
Locally Sourced from Black River Meats. Lettuce & House Made Dills. Tomato & Raw Onion Upon Request at No Charge.
Underground Burger$19.00
Ale Pub Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Vt. Smoked Bacon.
Maple Thai Salmon$26.00
Grilled Salmon, Chimichurri Sauce, Vegetable du Jour, Chef's Rice.
German Pretzel Fries$10.00
Garlic Butter & Sea Salt. Pub Cheese & Honey Mustard.
Vermonter Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Walnuts, Apple, VT. Goat Cheese & Maple Balsamic.
Veggie Rolls$12.00
Moksha Farm Vegan Veggie Rolls, Soy Citrus & Maple Thai Chili Sauces.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4928 Main Street

Manchester Center VT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
