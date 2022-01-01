Go
Union House Cedarburg

A SMALL TOWN BUSINESS WITH A CITY VIBE. Located in the Historic Downtown Cedarburg, WI.

TAPAS

W62N559 Washington Ave • $$$

Avg 5 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

$25 Gift Card$25.00
Dessert Board$19.00
House-made Chocolate Sauce, Dulce De Leche, Bananas, Strawberries, Pretzels, Marshmallows, Waffle Cookies, Lorna Dune Cookies, Hershey Bar, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Potato Chips, Graham Crackers
1 Cookie$2.00
Cookies are available Friday, Saturday, & Sunday’s only.
Chicken Skewers$13.00
Pesto Steak Crostini$10.00
$50 Gift Card$50.00
Beef Slider$9.00
Greek Turkey Slider$9.00
Add Extra Bread$1.00
Charcuterie Board$23.00
A combination of fruits, House-made Almonds, Olives, Crackers, Rye Crackers, Boetje's Stone Ground Mustard, Fig Jam, Choice of Cheeses and Meats.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Reservations
Takeout

Location

W62N559 Washington Ave

Cedarburg WI

Sunday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

