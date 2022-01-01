Go
Toast

Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar

Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar combines the tempered art of Japanese dining with a colorful and energetic urban vibe. Fresh, high-quality fish, marinated meat and veggies off the Robata grill and an inventive assortment of cocktails create a playful juxtaposition of Japanese and American culinary styles. It’s a true riff on the expected and traditional.

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • RAMEN • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

230 West Erie street • $$

Avg 4.6 (687 reviews)

Popular Items

Truffled Sake$21.00
salmon, avocado, cucumber, white peach balsamic, sesame chili, truffle honey
Dragon$17.00
unagi, shrimp tempura, avocado
(not available gluten-free)
Spicy Tuna$15.00
sesame chili, masago mayo, tempura flake
Truffled Tuna$19.00
avocado mousse, black truffle ponzu, serrano, masago arare, balsamic pearl, micro cilantro
White Miso Soup$5.00
tofu, scallion, seaweed
Shrimp Tempura Maki$15.00
caramelized onion, avocado, masago + wasabi mayo, unagi sauce
(not available gluten-free)
Black Rice Godzilla$18.00
shrimp tempura, masago, cream cheese, scallion, tempura flake, avocado, unagi sauce, wasabi mayo
(not available gluten-free)
Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna$15.00
sesame chili, masago mayo, rakkkyo, serrano
Edamame$6.00
chive + sour cream salt
Rainbow$16.00
tuna, yellowtail, white tuna, salmon, Japanese snapper, kanikama, avocado, cucumber
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

230 West Erie street

Chicago IL

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

QBirria Factory

No reviews yet

Join us for Chicago's Best Quesa Birria & Margaritas!

Beatnik on the River

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Swill Inn

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Marshall's Landing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston