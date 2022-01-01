Go
Uniontown Brewing Co.

A full service Brewpub in the heart of downtown Ashland. Uniontown Brewing Co. is located in historic building that pre-dates the Civil War. Look for the iconic Gilbert Furniture sign out front!!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

105 West Main Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (117 reviews)

Popular Items

Pub Cheese Twist$11.00
Large German style pretzel filled with 1386 Amber Ale pub cheese served with sweet and spicy pickles and house-made creole mustard
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders$11.00
3 hand breaded buttermilk chicken tenders served with house-made ranch or BBQ sauce.
2 Slider Meal$11.00
Grilled Cobb Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens topped with fresh avocado, roasted corn, cherry tomato, feta, hickory smoked bacon, and egg served with house-made garlic herb dressing. Add Chicken, Medium Rare Flat Iron Steak or Grilled Salmon too!!
Quinoa & Kale Salad Bowl$10.00
A blend of red & white quinoa, fresh chopped kale tossed in our house-made maple vinaigrette, roasted butternut squash, red onion, dried cranberry, pumpkin seeds & creamy goat cheese.
Brookside Salad$10.00
Jail Hill Cream Ale marinated grilled chicken, feta cheese, red onion, black olives, cucumber, fried banana peppers, romaine and mixed greens
(add penne pasta) 1
1815 Chicken on Naan$10.00
Jail Hill Cream Ale marinated chicken, melted monterey jack cheese, matchstick carrots, roasted red and yellow peppers, topped with pesto mayo on warm naan. Served with your choice of side.
Cheese Curds$7.00
Lightly breaded white cheddar curds served with creamy dill sauce
UBC Burger$12.00
1/2 lb. burger, cheddar cheese, crispy fried onion, thick sliced bacon, fried egg, and house slaw. Served with your choice of side.
BBQ Burger$12.00
1/2 lb. burger covered in pulled pork, house slaw, BBQ sauce, fried jalapenos & cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun. Served with your choice of side.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

105 West Main Street

Ashland OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

