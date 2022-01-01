Uniontown restaurants you'll love
Papa Gyros
3939 Massillon Road, Uniontown
|Popular items
|Gyro Platter
|$17.89
Two pitas, lots of flame broiled gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, onions & tomatoes
|Authentic Gyro
|$8.89
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce
|Baklava
|$3.49
Flaky phyllo dough pastry filled with chopped nuts and soaked in honey.
Town Tavern Green
1840 town park blvd, Uniontown
|Popular items
|Kids Pepperoni Pizza
|$5.99
Cheese or pepperoni
|The Classic
|$11.99
2 Burger patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side, served on a brioche bun.
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$9.99
Homemade spinach and artichoke dip topped with tomatoes, scallions and Parmesan cheese, served with tortilla chips
Sunrise Social
3875 Massillon Rd., Uniontown