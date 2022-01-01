Uniontown restaurants you'll love

Must-try Uniontown restaurants

Papa Gyros image

 

Papa Gyros

3939 Massillon Road, Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (2341 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Platter$17.89
Two pitas, lots of flame broiled gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, onions & tomatoes
Authentic Gyro$8.89
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce
Baklava$3.49
Flaky phyllo dough pastry filled with chopped nuts and soaked in honey.
More about Papa Gyros
Town Tavern Green image

 

Town Tavern Green

1840 town park blvd, Uniontown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Pepperoni Pizza$5.99
Cheese or pepperoni
The Classic$11.99
2 Burger patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side, served on a brioche bun.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.99
Homemade spinach and artichoke dip topped with tomatoes, scallions and Parmesan cheese, served with tortilla chips
More about Town Tavern Green
The Neon Lime image

 

The Neon Lime

4401 Shriver Rd, Uniontown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Neon Lime
Restaurant banner

 

Sunrise Social

3875 Massillon Rd., Uniontown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Sunrise Social
