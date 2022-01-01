Caesar salad in Uniontown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Papa Gyros - Green

3939 Massillon Road, Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (2341 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
Falafel Caesar Salad$10.89
Our falafel on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
Caesar Salad Large$9.89
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread
More about Papa Gyros - Green
Town Tavern Green image

 

The Town Tavern

1840 town park blvd, Uniontown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
More about The Town Tavern

Map

