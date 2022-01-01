Caesar salad in Uniontown
Papa Gyros - Green
3939 Massillon Road, Uniontown
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
|Falafel Caesar Salad
|$10.89
Our falafel on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
|Caesar Salad Large
|$9.89
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread