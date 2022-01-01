Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Uniontown

Go
Uniontown restaurants
Toast

Uniontown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Papa Gyros - Green

3939 Massillon Road, Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (2341 reviews)
Takeout
Spanako Chicken Sandwich$10.89
Grilled chicken breast topped with feta cheese and tzatziki sauce and garnished with fresh spinach and tomatoes, served with French fries
Greek Chicken Sandwich$10.89
Grilled chicken breast topped with feta cheese and our flame broiled Gyro meat, garnished with tzatziki sauce romaine lettuce and sliced tomato . Served with French fries
More about Papa Gyros - Green
Town Tavern Green image

 

The Town Tavern

1840 town park blvd, Uniontown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tavern Breaded Chicken Sandwich$13.99
A boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, hand-breaded and fried, topped with shredded lettuce & dill pickle chips served with a side of mayo.
More about The Town Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Uniontown

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Pizza

Caesar Salad

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Uniontown to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

North Canton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (774 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston