Coleslaw in Uniontown

Uniontown restaurants
Uniontown restaurants that serve coleslaw

Papa Gyros image

 

Papa Gyros - Green

3939 Massillon Road, Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (2341 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw (4oz)$1.99
More about Papa Gyros - Green
Town Tavern Green image

 

The Town Tavern

1840 town park blvd, Uniontown

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH DINNER with FRIES & COLESLAW$13.99
More about The Town Tavern

