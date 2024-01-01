Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pierogies in Uniontown

Uniontown restaurants
Uniontown restaurants that serve pierogies

35 Brix - NEW***

3875 Massillon Rd Suite 250, Uniontown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pierogi$16.00
Five handmade pierogies from Akron's own Pierogi Lady.
More about 35 Brix - NEW***
Town Tavern Green image

 

The Town Tavern

1840 town park blvd, Uniontown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pierogies and Tenders$16.99
Four golden brown pierogies stuffed with chicken, buffalo sauce and cheese. Plated with two house made breaded tenders tossed in mild buffalo sauce, drizzled with ranch dressing, melted cheddar and scallions on top. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
More about The Town Tavern

