Pies in Uniontown

Uniontown restaurants
Uniontown restaurants that serve pies

Main pic

 

Sunrise Social

3875 Massillon Rd., Uniontown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Pie Cold Brew$5.50
More about Sunrise Social
Town Tavern Green image

 

The Town Tavern

1840 town park blvd, Uniontown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$14.99
Housemade baked pot pie, chicken, carrots, celery, snap peas and broccoli in a creamy gravy with a pie dough baked top
More about The Town Tavern

