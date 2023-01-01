Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Uniontown

Go
Uniontown restaurants
Toast

Uniontown restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Sunrise Social

3875 Massillon Rd., Uniontown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reuben$15.99
Slow roasted in house, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Sunrise sauce
More about Sunrise Social
Town Tavern Green image

 

The Town Tavern

1840 town park blvd, Uniontown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Sandwhich$12.99
More about The Town Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Uniontown

Steak Salad

Avocado Toast

Pudding

Chicken Tenders

Sundaes

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Cake

Map

More near Uniontown to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

North Canton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (661 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (477 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston