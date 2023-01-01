Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Reuben in
Uniontown
/
Uniontown
/
Reuben
Uniontown restaurants that serve reuben
Sunrise Social
3875 Massillon Rd., Uniontown
No reviews yet
Reuben
$15.99
Slow roasted in house, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Sunrise sauce
More about Sunrise Social
The Town Tavern
1840 town park blvd, Uniontown
No reviews yet
Reuben Sandwhich
$12.99
More about The Town Tavern
