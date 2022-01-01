Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Uniontown

Go
Uniontown restaurants
Toast

Uniontown restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Papa Gyros - Green

3939 Massillon Road, Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (2341 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Salmon$19.89
Chargrilled salmon topped with sun-dried tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives & wine sauce. Served with Greek salad, rice, pita bread and tzatziki sauce.
More about Papa Gyros - Green
Town Tavern Green image

 

The Town Tavern

1840 town park blvd, Uniontown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon BLT$16.99
Blackened salmon topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and lime herb mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun
Cedar Plank Infused Salmon$19.99
Grilled salmon served on a char-grilled cedar plank for infused flavor, mashed potatoes, broccoli, and a smoked maple bourbon demi glaze
More about The Town Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Uniontown

Chicken Salad

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Chicken Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Map

More near Uniontown to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

North Canton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (774 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston