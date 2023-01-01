Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sundaes in
Uniontown
/
Uniontown
/
Sundaes
Uniontown restaurants that serve sundaes
Papa Gyros - Green
3939 Massillon Road, Uniontown
Avg 4.6
(2341 reviews)
Baklava Sundae
$7.89
Vanilla ice cream topped with chunks of
baklava and chocolate drizzle.
More about Papa Gyros - Green
The Town Tavern
1840 town park blvd, Uniontown
No reviews yet
Hot Brownie Sundae
$6.99
More about The Town Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Uniontown
Coleslaw
Salmon
Steak Salad
Chicken Tenders
Pudding
Cheeseburgers
Cake
Avocado Toast
More near Uniontown to explore
Akron
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Kent
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
North Canton
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Barberton
No reviews yet
Massillon
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Stow
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Wadsworth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Akron
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(304 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(839 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(123 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(659 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(472 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston