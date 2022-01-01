Uniontown restaurants you'll love
Sullivan Brothers Coffee Company
23 N. Beeson Blvd., Uniontown
Popular items
Iced Americano
|$0.00
One part espresso, three parts hot, filtered water.
Hot Latte
|$3.25
One part espresso, five parts steamed milk and a dab of foam. **All sizes of our espresso drinks are priced with one shot of espresso. We suggest adding at least one shot (make it a double) to a large (16 oz) and two shots (make it a triple) to the Extra Large (24 oz) to maintain proper ratios of milk to espresso.
Cappuccino
|$3.25
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam.
Pappy's Takeout Uniontown
1000 National Pike, Uniontown
Popular items
Juju
|$12.50
Double bacon BBQ Cheeseburger with Caramelized onions
1/3 Lb Build Your Own Angus Burger
|$7.95
Cheese, bacon, ham or egg $1 extra
Homemade Potato Chips
|$7.50
plain, bbq, cajun, ranch, old bay
Fayette County CTI
175 Georges Fairchance Road, Uniontown