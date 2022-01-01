Unique1 Cuisines
Come in and enjoy!
1421 Islip Avenue
Location
1421 Islip Avenue
Central Islip NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
NYAM SUM Jamaican Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Out of the Park Burgers
Some items can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. Before placing your order, please inform us if a person in your party has a food allergy.
Fit Studio
Fitness gym
Beenz Indian Grill and Bar
Come in and enjoy!