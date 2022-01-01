Go
Unit B Eatery + Spirits, a new casually sophisticated restaurant from chef Harry Capacetti, is located at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens. This fashionable, intimate eatery is the sister restaurant to the Unit B speakeasy concept in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant's interior embraces the Unit B brand aesthetic with posh lighting, chic furnishings and rich finished millwork. The restaurant’s New American small plate menu fuses international flavors and techniques, while focusing on unique palate and table pour experiences. Unit B also encompasses a gorgeous bar, with hand-crafted cocktails and creative libations.

TAPAS

610 SW 145th Terrace • $$$$

Avg 4.8 (207 reviews)
Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

610 SW 145th Terrace

Pembroke Pines FL

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
