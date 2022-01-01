UniTea Ann Arbor
Come in and enjoy!
522 E William St
Location
522 E William St
Ann Arbor MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tomukun Noodle Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Wolverine Sushi Bar
Home of Ann Arbor's All You Can Eat Sushi!
Mani Osteria & Bar
Mani Osteria is an independently owned, family-friendly Italian eatery in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor known for artisanal pizzas and signature dishes prepared in wood-burning ovens, small production wines, and great hospitality.
Joe's Pizza of NYC
Since 1975