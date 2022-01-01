Unity Cafe
Unity Cafe provides a convenient, gourmet-style dining option in the Sundial Center in downtown Manchester, NH. This sprawling office space in the Southend of the Queen City has become an epicenter of business activity outfitted with all the bells and whistles -- all but a unique place to escape your day and enjoy a meal. Until now.
3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S
Location
3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S
Manchester NH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
