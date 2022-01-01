Go
Unity Cafe provides a convenient, gourmet-style dining option in the Sundial Center in downtown Manchester, NH. This sprawling office space in the Southend of the Queen City has become an epicenter of business activity outfitted with all the bells and whistles -- all but a unique place to escape your day and enjoy a meal. Until now.

3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S • $

Avg 4.4 (124 reviews)

Popular Items

Muddy Monkey
Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Sauce, Almond Milk
Liquid Energy
Banana, Peanut Butter, Low Fat Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Vanilla Soy Milk
Iced Coffee$2.50
California Turkey Club$11.00
Slow roasted turkey, bacon, green
leaf lettuce, tomatoes, fresh
avocado, alfalfa sprouts, mayo on
toasted multigrain bread
Coke Zero
Poached Pear Salad$9.00
Baby arugula, sliced poached
pears, candied walnuts,
Gorgonzola cheese, dried
cranberries, maple balsamic
vinaigrette
The Waterworks$9.00
Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, ham steak or sausage patties, house potatoes, with choice of toast
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce,
Parmesan cheese, homemade
croutons, Caesar dressing in your
choice of wrap
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S

Manchester NH

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
