Unity Taqueria

We're dedicated to serving up the best Tex-Mex Tacos, Burritos, Nachos, and Queso you've ever had, while investing in our community, people living in recovery and those returning from the justice system.

TACOS

5420 Ridge Ave • $

Avg 4 (41 reviews)

Popular Items

Three Tacos$9.00
Choice of tortilla, protein, and toppings on three tacos.
Chips & Dip (4 oz, half bag)$6.50
Full size chips and dip (4 oz) - a little more for the whole squad.
Street Taco
Grab one of our tried and true street style tacos! Protein, Cilantro + Onions + Queso Fresco only.
KISS Quesadilla$14.00
Keep it simple with a Unity Quesadilla - 12 inch tortilla (folded in half, cut into 4 pieces) with choice of protein, choice of mixed cheese or vegan shredded cheese, cilantro, corn & black bean salsa, white onions, iceberg lettuce, and unity mild tomatillo.
Newcomer$10.00
Dip your toe in, the water is fine. Smaller size, all the flavor.
Oldtimer$13.00
The O.G. flavor rocket. Full size, full flavor, sure to please even the hungriest.
Unity Churro$4.50
A little bit sweet and a little bit spicy with a side of chocolate hazelnut sauce for dipping. Two churros in each order.
Single Taco$3.25
Choice of tortilla, protein, and toppings.
HALT Nachos$13.00
Feeling Hangry? We Got You. One size fits all. Topped with some Unity Queso, add more if you're feeling frisky!
Burrito Bowl$13.00
All the deliciousness of an Oldtimer burrito, but in a compostable container!
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5420 Ridge Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

