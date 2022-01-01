Unity Taqueria
We're dedicated to serving up the best Tex-Mex Tacos, Burritos, Nachos, and Queso you've ever had, while investing in our community, people living in recovery and those returning from the justice system.
TACOS
5420 Ridge Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5420 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lucky's Trading Co.
Take Out & Delivery Joint
Dogs * Burgers * Tots
Demon Spawn of Lucky's Last Chance
Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out
Come in and enjoy!
The Couch Tomato Cafe
Proudly Featuring -
Fresh | Local | Organic -
For CATERING needs, please call our catering department directly at (215) 483-2278
The Landing Cafe
Come in and enjoy!