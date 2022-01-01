Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Universal City restaurants you'll love

Go
Universal City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Universal City

Universal City's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Burgers
Chinese
Chinese
Gastropubs
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Universal City restaurants

Restaurant banner

 

District Pub

5249 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Angeleno Smash Burger$12.00
double patty, double american cheese, grilled onions, pickles and secret sauce
District Burger$17.00
arugula, fontina cheese, grilled, onion, bacon, chipotle aioli
Grilled Cheese$11.00
Mozzarella & Fontina Cheese on a Parmesan crusted Sourdough, with Grilled Onions and Mustard and Garlic Aioli.
More about District Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Dongpo Kitchen Universal City

1000 Universal City Plaza V103, Universal City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dongpo Kitchen Universal City
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES

Jamba

1000 Universal City Drive, Universal City

Avg 4.5 (99 reviews)
More about Jamba
Map

More near Universal City to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston