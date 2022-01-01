Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Universal City restaurants you'll love

Universal City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Universal City

Universal City's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Universal City restaurants

Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant

1010 Pat Booker Rd, Universal City

Avg 4.2 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Horchata$2.45
Chorizo & Egg Plate$6.49
5 Mini Tacos$8.99
More about Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant
Gather Brewing Company image

 

Gather Brewing Company

210 East Aviation Boulevard, Universal City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Little Gather Smashburger$6.00
Cheddar Cheese, 1/4 Pound Beef Patty.
Grilled Brioche, Side of Gather Fries
Add: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
German Soft Pretzel$11.00
Uwe's Bakery Soft Pretzel + Dips: Gather Beer Cheese, Sweet Onion Mustard, Whiskey Caramel
Grilled Cheese$5.00
Cheddar Cheese, Toasted White Bread, Side of Gather Fries
More about Gather Brewing Company
Banner pic

 

Four Kings Bakery

2053 Universal City Boulevard, Universal City

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Four Kings Bakery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Universal City

Tacos

