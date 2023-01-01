Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Universal City

Universal City restaurants
Universal City restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

Gather Brewing Company

210 East Aviation Boulevard, Universal City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Brisket Pizza$20.00
12" Hand-Tossed Pizza Crust made with Gather Beer, Gochujang BBQ Sauce, Korean Brisket, House Pickled Red Onion, Sunomono Pickled Cucumber, Queso Fresco, Mozzarella Cheese
Sub 10" GF Cauliflower Crust + $2
Korean Brisket Tacos$11.00
3 Flour Tortillas, Braised Korean Brisket, Kimchi Slaw, Sunomono Pickled Cucumbers, Fresh Cilantro, Gochujang Mayo.
Brisket Plate$10.00
More about Gather Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Spud Ranch On Wheels - Food Truck

122 West Lindbergh Boulevard, Universal City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Brisket$3.29
Brisket Spud$12.99
Smoked chopped brisket with BBQ sauce, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sauteed onions
Texas Brisket Sandwich$9.49
Smoked chopped brisket with BBQ sauce, pickles, and fresh onions on Texas Toast
More about Spud Ranch On Wheels - Food Truck

