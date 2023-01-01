Brisket in Universal City
Universal City restaurants that serve brisket
More about Gather Brewing Company
Gather Brewing Company
210 East Aviation Boulevard, Universal City
|Spicy Brisket Pizza
|$20.00
12" Hand-Tossed Pizza Crust made with Gather Beer, Gochujang BBQ Sauce, Korean Brisket, House Pickled Red Onion, Sunomono Pickled Cucumber, Queso Fresco, Mozzarella Cheese
Sub 10" GF Cauliflower Crust + $2
|Korean Brisket Tacos
|$11.00
3 Flour Tortillas, Braised Korean Brisket, Kimchi Slaw, Sunomono Pickled Cucumbers, Fresh Cilantro, Gochujang Mayo.
|Brisket Plate
|$10.00
More about Spud Ranch On Wheels - Food Truck
Spud Ranch On Wheels - Food Truck
122 West Lindbergh Boulevard, Universal City
|Extra Brisket
|$3.29
|Brisket Spud
|$12.99
Smoked chopped brisket with BBQ sauce, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sauteed onions
|Texas Brisket Sandwich
|$9.49
Smoked chopped brisket with BBQ sauce, pickles, and fresh onions on Texas Toast