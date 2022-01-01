University Diner
Thank you for your business!
FRENCH FRIES
5959 Merrill Rd • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5959 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville FL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Toon Town Pizzeria
We're a fast casual family friendly environment located downtown Jacksonville in the shipyards. Just two blocks from the Jaguars stadium; come see us on game days! When you see the huge graffiti'd warehouse, you found us...
Toon Town Pizzeria
Pizza for all characters!
Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar
Historic Springfield upscale casual restaurant featuring Chef Kenny Gilbert's signature Fried Chicken, Biscuits & Champagne Cocktails.
Austin's Soul Food and Catering
"From Our Soul To Your Soul"
The Potter’s House Soul Food - Southside
Come in and enjoy!