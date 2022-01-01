Go
Toast

University Diner

Thank you for your business!

FRENCH FRIES

5959 Merrill Rd • $

Avg 4 (926 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

5959 Merrill Rd

Jacksonville FL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Toon Town Pizzeria

No reviews yet

We're a fast casual family friendly environment located downtown Jacksonville in the shipyards. Just two blocks from the Jaguars stadium; come see us on game days! When you see the huge graffiti'd warehouse, you found us...
Toon Town Pizzeria
Pizza for all characters!

Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar

No reviews yet

Historic Springfield upscale casual restaurant featuring Chef Kenny Gilbert's signature Fried Chicken, Biscuits & Champagne Cocktails.

Austin's Soul Food and Catering

No reviews yet

"From Our Soul To Your Soul"

The Potter’s House Soul Food - Southside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston