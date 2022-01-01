Pizza
University Lanes
Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
16653 E Michigan Ave
Albion, MI 49224
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
16653 E Michigan Ave, Albion MI 49224
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Rust Belt Ramen
Itadakimasu! Let's Eat!
Albion Malleable Brewing Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Emerald Hills Golf Course
Come in and enjoy!
Copper Athletic Club
Come in and enjoy!