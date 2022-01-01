Go
Toast

University of Beer

Located in Rocklin, CA. University of Beer - Rocklin features a diverse craft beer selection that will entice any taste. Visit https://www.theuob.com for more info.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

6815 Lonetree Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (3762 reviews)

Popular Items

Pot Stickers (Pork)$16.00
Fried pork dumplings topped with green onions, spicy ranch, crispy garlic, side of pot sticker sauce.
Cowboy Burger$19.00
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
Mango Habanero Fish Tacos$17.50
Beer-battered cod, Mango Habanero Sauce, coleslaw, pickled red onion, cilantro, corn tortilla. With a side of chips & Roasted Tomato Salsa.
Cali Chicken Sandwich$18.50
Grilled chicken, Applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, ranch dressing, ciabatta bun
Beef Sliders$17.50
Beef sliders, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, secret sauce, grilled onion, sweet rolls.
Fish & Chips$19.00
Red ale battered cod, fries, fresh lemon, sides of spicy ranch dressing & citrus jalapeno aioli
Fries$6.50
Your choice of Beer-battered French fries, Waffle Fries, or Tater-tots.
TOGO Soda$3.75
101 Burger$16.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, grilled onion, cheddar cheese, secret sauce*, garlic aioli*, lettuce, tomato
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6815 Lonetree Blvd

Rocklin CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Icing On The Cupcake - Rocklin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Local Food Group - Roseville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Strikes Unlimited

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fukumi Ramen - Roseville

No reviews yet

Japanese Noodle House

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston