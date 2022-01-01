Go
University of Beer

NOW OPEN! - At University of Beer “UoB” our idea of relaxation is enjoying a quality brew with genuine people, so in 2012 we created a beer lover’s paradise for that exact purpose. Our passion is beer. We believe that every craft beer has a story to tell and take great pride in showcasing the diverse and extraordinary works of America’s small and independent breweries, especially those from our local communities.

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$19.00
Red ale battered cod, fries, fresh lemon, sides of spicy ranch dressing & citrus jalapeno aioli
101 Burger$16.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, grilled onion, cheddar cheese, secret sauce*, garlic aioli*, lettuce, tomato
Beef Sliders$17.50
Beef sliders, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, secret sauce, grilled onion, sweet rolls.
Loaded Nachos$16.50
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in nacho cheese, bacon, guacamole, tomato, red onion, honey-pickled jalapeno, sour cream, and cilantro
Cowboy Burger$19.00
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
BLT Wrap$15.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, mixed cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, garlic aioli*, spinach tortilla
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$17.50
Nashville-style fried chicken, spicy pickles, coleslaw and Tabasco Aioli, on a ciabatta bun.
Seared Ahi Salad$19.00
Seared ahi* marinated in chimichurri, Asian slaw, toasted almonds, wonton strips, cilantro, soy vinaigrette
Location

1516 Euerka Road

Roseville CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
