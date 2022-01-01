Go
University of Beer

Craft beer inspired food brings a truly unique flavor to classic American cuisine

1510 16th Street Suite 300

Popular Items

Asian Style Fries$8.00
Crispy beer-battered fries, topped with ranch, spicy ranch, Sriracha, green onions, bacon bits, chili flakes
TOGO Soda$3.75
Loaded Nachos$14.50
Beer-braised pulled pork, nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, sour cream, cilantro, bacon bits, guacamole, corn tortilla chips
Onion Rings$7.50
Breaded onion rings, side of House-Made Ranch.
Pulled Pork Sliders$14.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
Cowboy Burger$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
Fish & Chips$17.00
Red ale battered cod, fries, fresh lemon, sides of spicy ranch dressing & citrus jalapeno aioli
Beef Sliders$15.50
Beef sliders, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, secret sauce, grilled onion, sweet rolls
101 Burger$16.00
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, grilled onion, cheddar cheese, secret sauce*, garlic aioli*, lettuce, tomato
Ranch Dressing (4fl)$1.25
1510 16th Street Suite 300

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:30 am
