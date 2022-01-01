University of Beer
UoB is a place where you are encouraged to experience the glory of craft brewing! Our goal is to educate our students about various styles of beer and offer the opportunity to enhance the average beer drinkers' palette. Explore our selection of 70 beers on tap and find the style that is perfect for you. And enjoy everything with our unique, high quality food options.
196 Nut Tree Parkway
Popular Items
Location
196 Nut Tree Parkway
Vacaville CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Favela's Mexican Grill - Vacaville
Come in and enjoy!
XXFavela's Mexican GrillXX
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Amici's
Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout Vacaville.