Go
Toast

University of Beer

UoB is a place where you are encouraged to experience the glory of craft brewing! Our goal is to educate our students about various styles of beer and offer the opportunity to enhance the average beer drinkers' palette. Explore our selection of 70 beers on tap and find the style that is perfect for you. And enjoy everything with our unique, high quality food options.

196 Nut Tree Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Drunken Pig Fries$15.00
Waffle fries, covered in melted mixed cheese, beer-braised pulled pork, spicy jalapeno salsa, spicy ranch, sour cream, cilantro & bacon bits
The Hangover Cure$20.00
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, grilled onion, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, topped with a fried egg & spicy ranch
Spicy Taco Salad$16.00
Romaine, crispy chicken, shredded cheese, avocado, tortilla chips, tomato, red onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa, ranch dressing, side of spicy jalapeno salsa.
Beef Sliders$17.50
Beef sliders, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, secret sauce, grilled onion, sweet rolls.
Cowboy Burger$19.00
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
Beer Battered Burger$20.00
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty deep-fried in craft beer-batter, Swiss cheese, citrus jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato, topped with waffle fries & spicy ranch
Tot-Chos$15.50
Crispy tots covered in nacho cheese, beer-braised pulled pork, red onion, jalapeno, tomato, sour cream, bacon bits ,cilantro
Pot Stickers (Pork)$16.00
Fried pork dumplings topped with green onions, spicy ranch, crispy garlic, side of pot sticker sauce.
See full menu

Location

196 Nut Tree Parkway

Vacaville CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Favela's Mexican Grill - Vacaville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

XXFavela's Mexican GrillXX

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Amici's

No reviews yet

Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout Vacaville.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston