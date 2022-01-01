Go
Unleavened Fresh Kitchen

Come in and enjoy a fresh take on the classics!

WRAPS • SALADS

8031 Walnut Hill Lane • $$

Avg 4.7 (1304 reviews)

Popular Items

American Taco$3.00
Bacon, Eggs, Potatoes, Cheddar
Texican Taco$3.00
Chorizo, Eggs, Grilled Corn, Cotija
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8031 Walnut Hill Lane

Dallas TX

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
