Go
Toast

Unleavened Fresh Kitchen

Come in and enjoy a fresh take on the classics!

WRAPS • SALADS

1900 Abrams Parkway • $

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Little$7.75
Tenders (fried or grilled)
Ranch or Honey Mustard
Avocado Toast$6.50
Multi-Grain Toast, Avocado Mash, Cucumber, Radish, Hard Cooked Egg, Everything Spice
Chicken Caesar$12.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1900 Abrams Parkway

Dallas TX

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bowlski's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Ten lane bowling alley in the historic Lakewood Movie Theater with great food from Tacoritas To Go and Trixie Pies.

Liberty Burger

No reviews yet

We are family-owned and Texas-grown, and that’s how we operate. We not only strive to reinvent the all-American concept of the hamburger, but we pledge to be a restaurant with high-quality food, social contribution, and environmental responsibility. We believe in doing things right: sourcing the freshest and highest quality product, finding local bakeries that use only American-grown ingredients, and ensuring that our meats come from responsible sources.

La Calle Doce

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Matt's Rancho Martinez

No reviews yet

Welcome to Tex-Mex Heaven!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston