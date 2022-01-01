Go
Uno Taqueria

Artisan & traditional Mexican Tacos recipes, hand-made tortillas.

1042 Mill Creek Rd

Popular Items

Pollo Empanada
Handmade double corn tortilla, filled with melted cheese, grilled chicken marinated in chipotle bbq, and finished with sour cream.
Mexican Rice$0.99
Our artisan recipe, simple and delicious.
Guacamole$5.99
Creamy mash avocado mixed with, diced onion, tomatoes, lime juice, and fresh cilantro. (Done daily)
TACOS$2.99
Hard or soft tortilla, with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and your protein choice.
Tacos Birria (3)$12.75
Hand-made corn tortilla, Beef stew simmered in roasted tomatoes and chili paste, finished with fresh white onions, and chopped cilantro.
Esquites$4.99
Sweet corn with mayo, cheese, and sour cream.
Quesadilla Pollo Asado$5.99
Handmade double corn tortilla, with melted cheese & Grilled chicken marinated in chipotle bbq.
Churros (2)$3.99
Tacos Baja Fish (3)$13.75
Hand-made corn tortilla, Deep fried Beer battered fish fillet over a chipotle coleslaw, accompanied with mango sauce, avocado mousse, and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla Queso$3.99
Handmade double corn tortilla, with melted cheese.
Location

1042 Mill Creek Rd

Allentown PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
