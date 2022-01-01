Unravel Coffee

Go
Creating moments of escapism through an upgraded taste experience.

Popular Items

CAFE MIEL$6.00
A classic take on a latte with coffee blossom
honey, cinnamon, & oat milk. Perfect hot or iced.
A portion of proceeds from this drink goes directly to the People and Pollinators Network
AVOCADO TOAST$10.00
Smashed avocado, soft boiled egg, pepitas, sumac, olive oil
MOCHA$5.75
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$10.00
Breakfast sandwich with thick-cut bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, arugula, and spicy tomato jam on your choice of brioche or sourdough bread.
STEAMER$3.00
CHOCOLATE ALMOND SMOOTHIE$7.00
Banana, cocoa, sea salt, almond butter, almond milk
CHAI LATTE$5.00
CINNAMON TOAST$5.00
Naan, butter, cinnamon, sugar
LATTE$5.00
Location

1441 S. Holly St.

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
