Go
Toast

Uncle Nick's Sub Shop

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

1011 Southwest central avenue • $

Avg 3 (24 reviews)

Popular Items

02 Roast Beef Half$9.75
Roast Beef plus your choice of toppings.
03 Turkey Whole$15.50
Turkey plus your choice of toppings.
06 Ham Half$7.50
Ham plus your choice of toppings.
15 Tuna Half$8.25
Tuna Fish plus your choice of toppings.
03 Turkey Wrap$8.25
Turkey plus your choice of toppings.
05 Italian Whole$15.00
Ham, Cappicola, and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
03 Turkey Half$8.25
Turkey plus your choice of toppings.
05 Italian Half$8.00
Ham, Cappicola, and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich$5.75
Choice of Pork Roll, Bacon, Sausage or Ham
03 Turkey Sandwich$8.25
Turkey plus your choice of toppings.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1011 Southwest central avenue

Seaside Park NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Seaside Park Yacht Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bella's Bagels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Berkeley Cut

No reviews yet

Sophisticated, edgy, high-end steak house that will delight your tastebuds!

Drifters

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston