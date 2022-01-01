Up Down Milwaukee

Go
Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in Milwaukee's vibrant Brady St district, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee ball, a pet-friendly rooftop patio, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice.

615 E Brady St

615 E Brady St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants

Mac Shack

Pete's Pub on Brady

Available for take-out Friday through Sunday 12-8pm!

Eagle Park Brewing Company

Eagle Park Brewing was founded by two brothers who live to write music and drink beer. Like their band, the brewing started in the garage, and like their songs, the beer tells a story. It’s a story of dedication and commitment to the craft beer community that comes through in every pour, every toast, and every taste.

Mangos Cafe East

