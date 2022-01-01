Up Down Nashville
Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in East Nashville's Five Points, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee-ball, a pet-friendly rooftop patio, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice
927 Woodland St.
Popular Items
Location
927 Woodland St.
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
Nashville's "Wurst" Burger Joint!
Burgers (vegetarian), Bratwursts, exclusive Beers, Milkshakes
Barista Parlor
Come in and enjoy!
Donut Distillery
CUSTOM MINI DONUTS, GOURMET COFFEE, LOCAL CRAFT BEER, MIMOSA FLIGHTS, SPIKED MILKSHAKES, DONUT SHOTS, AND MORE!
Let us cater your next event!
The Treehouse
Carry out available or dine-in on our newly designed outdoor areas *perfect for social distancing.
Drop in and experience one of the new Hot Bowl creations – the ultimate comfort food-- made with fresh vegetables and your choice of meat (vegan options also available).