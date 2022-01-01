Go
Up Down Nashville

Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in East Nashville's Five Points, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee-ball, a pet-friendly rooftop patio, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice

927 Woodland St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Slice$3.75
Pepsi$2.00
Location

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
