Up Down St. Louis
Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in St. Louis' vibrant Central West End, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee ball, a pet-friendly rooftop patio, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice.
405 North Euclid Avenue
Popular Items
Location
405 North Euclid Avenue
Saint Louis MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mission Taco Joint
#crushmissiontaco
Salt + Smoke
The team at Salt + Smoke have been passionate about treating meat right for years and are excited to bring our St. Louis-style BBQ to the Delmar Loop, Hampton, St. Charles, Central West End, (and soon!) BPV. We do our best to bring you the best. Everything from our fries to our pies are made from scratch!
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!
Bowood by Niche
Bowood by Niche is the latest concept by Chef Gerard Craft, located in the former home of Café Osage within Bowood Farms in the Central West End.
The newest addition to the Niche Food Group family offers elegantly simple brunch fare (with a nod to Italy) in a light-filled, urban garden oasis setting.