Go
Toast

UpFresh Kitchen

Come see how healthy food has never tasted so good with Grab & Go Meals & Smoothies!

1794 W Main St • $$

Avg 5 (191 reviews)

Popular Items

Fruit Cup$2.00
Fresh grapes, pineapple, and strawberries.
Calories 56 Fat 0g Carbs 13g Protein 1g
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.00
Grilled Buffalo Chicken with fresh cut lettuce mix, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing with choice of wrap.
Calories 544 Fat 20g Carbs 55g Protein 36g
Strawberry Banana$5.00
Strawberry & Banana Puree, Whey Protein, Non-Dairy Coconut Creamer.
Calories 199 Fat 3g Carbs 20g Protein 23g
Chicken Pizzaioli Flatbread$8.00
Grilled Italian Chicken, pepperoni, marinara, and mozzarella cheese on a toasted flatbread.
Calories 530 Fat 18g Carbs 47g Protein 45g
Custom Bowl$6.00
Build your own bowl with choice of base, veggies, protein, cheese, and sauce.
Veggie Wrap$7.00
Fresh cut lettuce mix, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, green peppers, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing with choice of wrap.
Calories 424 Fat 17g Carbs 55g Protein 12g
Strawberry$5.00
Strawberry Puree, Whey Protein, Non-Dairy Coconut Creamer.
Calories 195 Fat 3g Carbs 19 Protein 23g
Strawberry Kiwi$1.25
BBQ Sweet Potato Bowl$9.00
Carnitas Style Pulled Pork served with baked sweet potato fries, green peppers, and fresh salsa on the side.
Calories 571 Fat 31g Carbs 36g Protein 37g
Buffalo Chicken Bowl$8.00
Grilled Buffalo Chicken served over jasmine rice with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and ranch dressing.
Calories 449 Fat 13g Carbs 47g Protein 36g
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1794 W Main St

Locust NC

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brooklyn's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Mt. Pleasant Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pleasant Memories Ice Cream Parlor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hot Box NC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston