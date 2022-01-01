UpFresh Kitchen
Come see how healthy food has never tasted so good with Grab & Go Meals & Smoothies!
1794 W Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1794 W Main St
Locust NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brooklyn's Pizzeria
Come on in and enjoy!
Mt. Pleasant Smokehouse
Come on in and enjoy!
Pleasant Memories Ice Cream Parlor
Come in and enjoy!
Hot Box NC
Come in and enjoy!