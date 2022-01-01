Go
UP Inspired Kitchen is locally owned, chef driven food that fuels. We serve coffee, breakfast, brunch and lunch daily from 7am-3pm.
Wake UP. Fuel UP. Live it UP!

5285 Dallas Parkway

Popular Items

Latte$4.50
Egg White Fritt$11.50
Spinach, red bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with sliced avocado and Served with Mixed Green Salad
UP Burrito$11.00
Choice of protein, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado smash, salsa verde with whole wheat wrap. Served with Mixed Green Salad
Cobb Salad$13.00
Romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomato, red onion, cheddar, goddess-ranch dressing
Sammie$10.50
Scrambled pasture-raised egg, choice of protein, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli served on brioche bun. Served with Mixed Green Salad
Short Rib Hash$13.00
Caramelized onion, jalapenos, roasted potato, two fried eggs, au jus
Sweet Potato Hash$11.00
Red bell peppers, onions, kale, two fried eggs, sweet chili sauce
Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
Shredded chicken breast, celery, dried cranberries & Greek yogurt dressing on whole wheat wrap
Blueberry Almond$11.00
Almond flour pancakes, blueberries, topped with coconut sugar-pecan crumble and served with pure maple syrup
Chicken Harvest$13.00
Brown rice, sweet potatoes, kale, apples, pecans, goat cheese & balsamic dressing
Location

Frisco TX

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
