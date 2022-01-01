Go
Enjoy delicious craft cocktails, local craft brews, gourmet burgers, steaks, pastas, pizza, wings, and more, without the fuss of the fine dining atmosphere. At Up North Ale House in Naperville, IL, you can sit back and relax, enjoy a drink with friends, and treat yourself to high-end apps and entrees. Plus, with specials for every day of the week, it’s easy to try new and tasty dishes while you enjoy live music and other exciting events.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

1595 North Aurora Road • $$

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)

Popular Items

Craft Your Own Pasta$13.99
Choose one of three different pasta options, one of our homemade sauces, and add the protein of your choice
Boneless Wings (6)$8.99
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$12.99
Bavarian pretzel seasoned with salt and served with our made from scratch craft beer cheese, grained Dijon mustard, and cinnamon butter for dipping.
Traditional Wings (12)$16.99
Quesadillas$10.99
melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese in a flour tortilla with green onions and bell peppers, served with sour cream and our homemade salsa
BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.99
crispy chicken breast with BBQ sauce, cheddar and monterey jack cheese blend, shredded lettuce, tomato, crumbled tortilla chips, and ranch dressing on a tomato basil tortilla with our homemade chips and salsa
Kids Chicken Nuggets$7.99
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$13.99
grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh sliced avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo sauce
Traditional Wings (6)$8.99
Spicy Chicken Wrap$12.99
marinated grilled chicken and our signature spicy dry rub, lettuce, tomato, monterey and cheddar jack cheese, with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla, served with chips and homemade salsa
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1595 North Aurora Road

Naperville IL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

FIRE IT UP

No reviews yet

At Fire It Up, we focus on fresh, locally-sourced and organic ingredients. Expect a unique twist on tacos of all kinds. Our proteins consist of organic chicken, grass-fed/grass-finished beef, wild- caught fish and all-natural pork.
The same can be said for our produce, we always source organically and locally as much as possible!
In addition to tacos, you will find amazing bowl options and house-crafted starters made with our famous house-made Parmesan-Herb Chips.
Whatever you choose, everything is made from scratch and made from the highest quality ingredients. Cheers to your well-being!

Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville

No reviews yet

Casual spot for Indian, Chinese & Thai cuisine plus creative alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.

BUMPER 2 BURGER

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fontinas Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

