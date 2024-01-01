Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Vail
  • /
  • Up The Creek - 223 Gore Creek Dr., Suite 103
Main picView gallery

Up The Creek - 223 Gore Creek Dr., Suite 103

Open today 10:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

223 Gore Creek Dr., Suite 103

Vail, CO 81657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

223 Gore Creek Dr., Suite 103, Vail CO 81657

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Segundo - Vail
orange starNo Reviews
223 Gore Creek Drive Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Yama Sushi - 168 E Gore Creek Dr Unit 142
orange starNo Reviews
168 E Gore Creek Dr Unit 142 Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
The Red Lion
orange starNo Reviews
304 Bridge Street Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
DECA+BOL
orange star4.1 • 1,305
141 E Meadow Dr Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Los Amigos - Los Amigos
orange starNo Reviews
400 Bridge St Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
First Chair - First Chair
orange starNo Reviews
278 Hanson Ranch Road Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vail

La Bottega - Vail VIllage
orange star4.0 • 2,223
100 E Meadow Dr Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
DECA+BOL
orange star4.1 • 1,305
141 E Meadow Dr Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Almresi Vail
orange star4.6 • 958
298 Hanson Ranch Rd Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.2 • 394
232 Bridge St Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Vail

Avon

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Up The Creek - 223 Gore Creek Dr., Suite 103

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston