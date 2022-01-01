Go
A map showing the location of UP Ultimate Pizza

UP Ultimate Pizza

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

388 Washington Road

Washington, PA 15301

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

388 Washington Road, Washington PA 15301

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Aging Room Spirits

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grande Jr. Pizza Express

No reviews yet

Traditional Brooklyn style pizza, Motor City Pizza, and so much more in a cozy & modern setting. Take out is our specialty. Order online and save time!

Solomon Seafood & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nineteen North

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

UP Ultimate Pizza

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston