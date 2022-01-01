Updog Pizza

Go
Updog strives to bring fresh, great tasting pizza to Odem and the surrounding communities. Detroit Style, Traditional Pizza, and Calzones. Our restaurant is run almost exclusively by current and former students of the Odem High School Culinary Arts classes. Come by and see what we've learned!

100 Main Street Unit B

Popular Items

Side of Ranch$0.75
The Regional - Cheesy Bread Sticks$10.00
Extra cheesy sticks of our signature crust. Served with a side of sauce. Add Mike's Hot Honey or a side of ranch.
Lady Owl Basketball 3-peated at the Regional tournament in '16, '17, and '18 to earn their name on our Cheesy Bread Sticks.
Dr Pepper$2.50
Big Red$2.50
Side of Mike's Hot Honey$1.00
Side of Marinara$0.75
Dough Knots w Marinara$6.00
Detroit Style Pizza
Regular Snow Cone 10oz$4.00
New York Style
Location

100 Main Street Unit B

Odem TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
