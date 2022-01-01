Updog Pizza
Updog strives to bring fresh, great tasting pizza to Odem and the surrounding communities. Detroit Style, Traditional Pizza, and Calzones. Our restaurant is run almost exclusively by current and former students of the Odem High School Culinary Arts classes. Come by and see what we've learned!
100 Main Street Unit B
Odem TX
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
