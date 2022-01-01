Go
Up For Brunch

The BEST place to Brunch in Shreveport/Bossier City!!

1520 Texas Avenue

Popular Items

Brunch Board for 2$40.99
A full brunch spread for up to 4 people. Get a serving of our signature items (Beignet Balls, Shrimp & Grits, Scratch Pancakes, Chicken & Mini Belgian Cornbread waffles), Served with Eggs and Country potatoes.
Bagel Sandwich$11.99
Personal Brunch Board (TO GO)$21.99
Get a serving of our signature items (Beignet Balls, Shrimp & Grits, Scratch Pancakes, Chicken & Mini Belgian Cornbread waffles), Served with Eggs and Country potatoes.
Breakfast Tacos$11.99
Chicken & Waffle$15.99
Three whole chicken wings served with your choice of a fluffy Belgian waffle or Cornbread Waffle
Personal Brunch Board$21.99
Get a serving of our signature items (Beignet Balls, Shrimp & Grits, Scratch Pancakes, Chicken & Mini Belgian Cornbread waffles), Served with Eggs and Country potatoes.
Signature Brunch Roll$13.99
Three Crispy Brunch Egg Rolls filled with Eggs, Cheese, Veggies and your choice of meat. Served with Hot Honey Sauce. Two Eggs and country potatoes.
Skillet$12.99
Cast Iron skillet filled with Scrambeld Eggs, Seasoned Potatoes, Cheese and your choice of meat. (Shrimp, Bacon, Sausage, Turkey Sausage). Served with our signature Cornbread Waffle.
Brunch Board for 4$80.99
A full brunch spread for up to 4 people. Get a serving of our signature items (Beignet Balls, Shrimp & Grits, Scratch Pancakes, Chicken & Mini Belgian Cornbread waffles), Served with Eggs and Country potatoes.
Brunch Board for 2 (TO GO)$40.99
A full brunch spread for up to 4 people. Get a serving of our signature items (Beignet Balls, Shrimp & Grits, Scratch Pancakes, Chicken & Mini Belgian Cornbread waffles), Served with Eggs and Country potatoes..
Location

Shreveport LA

Sunday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
