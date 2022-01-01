UpFresh Kitchen - St. Augustine
Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location
232 State Road 312, St. Augustine FL 32086
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop - St. Augustine
4.5 • 1,649
110 Riberia St St. Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurant